Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated January 12, 2023 1:33PM
A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach. FOX 5's Jen Delgado spoke with the lucky girl who discovered the tooth Molly Sampson, her dad, and Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum.

CALVERT COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach.

PHOTO: Calvert Marine Museum Facebook

The Calvert Marine Museum shared the discovery on Facebook as Molly brought her discovery to the paleontology department.

READ MORE: Never-before-seen fish: Researchers discuss new species found more than 3 miles under the sea

Molly also shared a photo of her largest and smallest shark teeth found along Calvert beaches.

PHOTO: Calvert Marine Museum Facebook

On the first Friday of every month, the museum invites the public to bring their findings to the museum to be identified by museum staff from 1-4:30 p.m.