Marjorie Johnson, Minnesota State Fair’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baker,’ dies at 106

Marjorie Johnson, a staple of both Robbinsdale and the Minnesota State Fair baking community, has died.

Johnson was 106 years old. Her death was confirmed by the office of Robbinsdale Mayor Brad Sutton.

Marjorie Johnson’s legacy

What we know:

Marjorie Johnson is probably best known for being a "Blue Ribbon Baker" at the Minnesota State Fair. She had won more than 2,500 ribbons at the State Fair in various baking contests.

When she’s not busy baking, you could find her at the New Hope YMCA. Johnson was active for her age and worked out at least three times per week with a physical trainer.

Marjorie Johnson hits milestone 100

Why you should care:

Back in 2019, Johnson celebrated her 100th birthday just before the State Fair with an event at the New Hope YMCA.