Mariucci Arena shooting: Victims released from hospital after graduation

The Brief Two men, ages 19 and 49, who were shot outside Mariucci Arena after the Wayzata High School graduation on Friday have been released from the hospital. Police arrested the suspected shooter but have not confirmed a motive or any direct connection to the graduation event.



Two victims who were shot outside Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, following a Wayzata High School graduation ceremony, have now been released from the hospital.

Shooting following Wayzata graduation

What we know:

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were shot outside Mariucci Arena around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening following the graduation ceremony.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition and police said the gunman was arrested.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose the motive behind the shooting. It's not clear if the victims were targeted or simply bystanders. The alleged gunman has also not yet been identified.

Victims released from hospital

What they're saying:

In an update on Sunday, University of Minnesota police said the victims had both been released from the hospital.

In a message to parents, Wayzata officials said one of the victims was the parent of a graduate. Superintendent Chace Anderson dispelled rumors he said were circulating online, explaining investigators "have not been able to confirm any connection between the shooter or the second victim and our graduation ceremony."

"Please know that several safety measures were in place before and during the ceremony, including operational metal detectors at all entrances, as well as the presence of school resource officers and University of Minnesota police and security personnel," Anderson continued. "Moving forward, we are committed to continually reviewing and strengthening our security protocols and exploring ways to prevent such incidents in the future, ultimately enhancing the graduation ceremony experience for all students and families."