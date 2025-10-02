Best man arrested after shooting at Maplewood wedding

article

The Brief Ramsey County deputies arrested a man suspected of shooting another man at a wedding. Authorities say the suspect, who was also the best man at the wedding, shot another man in both legs during an argument. Law enforcement recovered two guns while arresting the suspect, one of which was reportedly stolen.



Authorities arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man in both of his legs during a wedding at Keller Regional Park in Maplewood.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office adds that the suspected shooter was the best man at the wedding, which had more than 100 guests.

Man shot at Maplewood wedding

Big picture view:

Law enforcement officials say the shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, when two men were arguing.

One of the men, who authorities say was also the best man at the wedding, shot the other man in both his legs. The shooting victim is a 36-year-old man and is expected to survive after he was taken to the hospital.

The best man then reportedly fled the scene and was not located until Wednesday, Oct. 1 at about 5 p.m. Police say they found the suspect inside a pickup truck in the 500 block of Kent Street in St. Paul.

Authorities then blocked the truck in and removed the suspect as well as another person inside. Two guns, including one that was stolen, were recovered.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from South St. Paul, was arrested, but has not yet been charged.