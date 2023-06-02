Maple Grove Middle School bomb threat leads to arrest of teen

article

Following a bomb threat made at Maple Grove Middle School on Thursday, the Maple Grove Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old male in connection with the incident.

On June 1, police responded to the bomb threat, which prompted a school evacuation. During the investigation no explosives were located after an extensive search.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and has not yet been formally charged, according to an announcement from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.