Maple Grove man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing fully auto pistol

A Maple Grove man was found guilty of several firearm charges and trafficking fentanyl pills in federal court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said Derrick Maurice Scott, 34, was convicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machine gun during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machine gun, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

"Derrick Scott’s bad acts caused significant harm in our communities. His disregard for human life required swift and significant consequences. I am thankful for all our law enforcement partners who aided in this investigation," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in Tuesday's press release.

According to court documents, Minneapolis police officers received a complaint on June 4, 2022, that Scott had allegedly threatened someone at a convince store while brandishing a firearm. Two days later, officers conducted a traffic stop and identified Scott as the passenger.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found 355 fentanyl pills and a firearm in the center console. The gun was equipped with an extended magazine and a "switch," which converts a semiautomatic firearm into a fully automatic, court documents say. Scott allegedly admitted the gun and pills were his.

"Mr. Scott has a long and violent criminal history, including possessing a machine gun, domestic assaults, and fentanyl dealing," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. "When Mr. Scott was arrested on federal charges, he told law enforcement that when he gets released from prison, he will ‘still be the king and he will get another switch,’ but Mr. Scott’s bravado was badly misplaced, as he is now subject to a mandatory 30-year prison sentence."

A hearing will be scheduled at a later date.