Many Americans should be getting $1,200 checks in August, Treasury Secretary says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Republicans are set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package on Monday.

Mnuchin assures that the fine-tuned proposal has the support of President Donald Trump. Mnuchin and the White House's acting chief of staff, Mark Meadows, met Saturday on Capitol Hill to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that was abruptly pulled back just days ago.

He said that many Americans should be getting additional $1,200 checks in August.

Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit - but reducing it substantially - is a top priority for Trump.

Mnuchin's optimistic assessment comes before Democrats weigh in publicly on the updated proposal, which remains only a starting point in negotiations.

