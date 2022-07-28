Man's body pulled from Como Lake in St. Paul

article

The body of a 31-year-old man was pulled from Como Lake in St. Paul Thursday morning, hours after authorities responded to a welfare check in the area.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon said it, along with other agencies, responded to Como Regional Park at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, for a welfare check. Officials began searching the area, including Como Lake, and a dive team also responded.

Around 7:09 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, deputies recovered a body from Como Lake. The body is believed to belong to a 31-year-old man from St. Paul.

The man's manner and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

No other details are available. The investigation remains active.