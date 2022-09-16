Mankato Police issue shelter in place; Mayo Clinic hospital on lockdown

The Mankato Public Safety Department issued a shelter-in-place order near the Mayo Clinic Health System on Friday morning due to police activity.

The City of Mankato tweeted at 9:44 a.m. it is requesting people shelter in place near Echo Street in Mankato due to "emergency police activity in the area."

The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is adjacent to Echo Street. The hospital tweeted at 10:34 a.m. it is on lockdown due "to an isolated shooting" at a nearby apartment complex. "We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. Patients with medical needs – including scheduled appointments – are still able to access the facility via screening."

In an update at 10:50 a.m., the city tweeted Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a gunshot wound, adding it's an active incident and people in the Echo Street area are asked to continue to shelter in place "for the public's safety."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.