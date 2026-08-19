Mankato police find man dead in alleyway

The Brief Mankato police responded to a call of an unresponsive person and found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and directed officers to an alley in the 400 block of South Second Street. Police say there is no known threat to the public or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.



Mankato police are investigating after finding a man's body in an alley.

Body found in Mankato alley

What we know:

Authorities say officers responded to an alleyway just south of 418 South Second Street for a report of a person who was unresponsive at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the man's identity or suspected cause of death.