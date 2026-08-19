Mankato police find man dead in alleyway
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato police are investigating after finding a man's body in an alley.
Body found in Mankato alley
What we know:
Authorities say officers responded to an alleyway just south of 418 South Second Street for a report of a person who was unresponsive at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The man was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and there is no known threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information on the man's identity or suspected cause of death.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the City of Mankato.