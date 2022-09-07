Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder

A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect brought the shooting victim to the emergency room at Essentia Hospital around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. But, after dropping off the victim, hospital workers said the man drove away. The victim died a short time late, deputies said.

The hospital staff was able to get the vehicle's description and license plate. Deputies were able to track down the driver which led them to the shooting scene on Lake Alma Road in Hinckley.

The victim's identity has not been released. As per our policy, FOX 9 typically doesn't identify suspects in crimes until formal charges have been filed in the case.

The suspect is being held in Pine County Jail for the shooting.