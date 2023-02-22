Man was drunk while plowing Chaska parking lot during storm: Police

A man arrested in Chaska during the winter storm early Wednesday was accused of driving a Bobcat drunk while plowing a commercial parking lot.

The Chaska Police Department in a tweet on Wednesday said the 38-year-old man was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He was seen by the building's security staff drinking tequila from a bottle he stashed in his backpack.

Police say the man performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and had a preliminary breath test of 0.14%.