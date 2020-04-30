Man taken to hospital after boat bursts into flames on lake in Mound, Minn.

A man was hurt Thursday evening when he boat caught fire while out on a lake in Mound, Minnesota.

According to a spokesman for Hennepin County Water Patrol, a 50-year-old man was the only person on board when the boat caught fire.

He was able to make it out to shore but did suffer some injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Videos sent to FOX 9 by Emily Burton show the burning boat being put out by fire crews. Burton says the man had made it to shore before her boat pulled up and seemed to be okay.

Hennepin County officials say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.