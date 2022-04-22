Man suspected in 2 bank robberies in Bloomington this week

article

Police in Bloomington are working to identify a man who they say may have robbed two banks in the city this week.

The Bloomington Police Department responded at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday to an alarm call at Top Line Federal Credit Union on Viking Drive, police said.

Authorities learned a man walked into the bank, said he had a bomb and demanded money. The suspect left on foot, and possibly got into a vehicle, police said.

He was wearing a blue jacket, hat, medical mask, sunglasses and a backpack, according to police.

Authorities say the man may have also been involved in a robbery at a US Bank in Bloomington on April 18. In that incident, the suspect wore a fluorescent jacket and medical mask.

It's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen during these robberies.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on whom the man may be is asked to call Detective Saari with the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.