Man struck, killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run Wednesday night
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a driver in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m.
Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police are working to identify the driver who left the scene after the crash.
No arrests have been made.