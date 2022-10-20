Expand / Collapse search

Man struck, killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run Wednesday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:04AM
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Man killed by car in Minneapolis article

Minneapolis police investigating a fatal crash near Logan Ave N and W Broadway.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a driver in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m.

Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police are working to identify the driver who left the scene after the crash.

No arrests have been made. 