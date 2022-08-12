Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect at large

A man was stabbed to death in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after 911 callers said someone was attempting to break into their house.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the home who had been stabbed to death. A woman who also lived in the house was able to escape uninjured.

Police say a person known to the victims broke into the house and killed the man. Additionally, police say the woman had a Minnesota Protection Order filed against the suspect.

The suspect was last seen driving a green 2006 Hyundai Azera with Ohio license plate HIF 2800.

Police ask that no one approach the suspect if the car is spotted and instead call 911.