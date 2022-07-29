Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday Minneapolis Police received numerous calls that a man had been stabbed and was dying.

When officers responded to the scene on the 2200 block of 4th Street North, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was being cared for by people he knew, but those people could not provide police with details about the stabbing.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.