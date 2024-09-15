Man shot by SWAT team in Yellow Medicine County after standoff

article

The Brief A man was shot after firing his rifle at law enforcement during a several-hour-long standoff in Yellow Medicine County. Authorities initially responded to a welfare check on the man in Clarkfield, Minnesota, who then fled the town and was in a rural farm field with a rifle. The man eventually fled into a residence near the farm field, where he stayed for the next several hours. The people inside the residence had been evacuated.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a man was shot by law enforcement during a standoff in Clarkfield, Minnesota.

What we know

According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they received a call for a welfare check on a man in Clarkfield. While deputies were responding they were told the man had left the town and was in a rural Clarkfield farm field with a rifle.

The people inside a residence near the farm field were evacuated by the authorities and the man pointed the rifle at them, law enforcement said. He then fled into the residence.

Deputies surrounded the home and called in the SWAT, which tried to negotiate with the man. But, at some point during the standoff the man fired a "long gun" at the members of the SWAT and a member returned fire, hitting the man in the leg, authorities said.

More shots fired

After eight hours of the standoff, that SWAT team was relieved from the scene by a different SWAT team. Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies say the man left the home and again fired his long gun at the SWAT team members, and a member of the team returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by Air Ambulance, where he currently is in stable condition, according to law enforcement.

No other injuries were reported. The BCA is investigating the use of force incident.

What we don't know

It is unknown what the extent of the man's injuries are. Authorities did not say why a welfare check was called in for the man.

Law enforcement did not say if the man was under arrest or if he was facing any charges.