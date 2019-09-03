Man shot outside MN State Fair in custody, 3 arrested for riot outside hospital

Police are investigating after three people were shot and a woman was struck by a car outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night. The woman remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The three gunshot victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

According to St. Paul police, when the woman was transported to the hospital, a group of about 35-40 people gathered outside. The group was reportedly fighting, and officers tried to disperse the crowd. The group eventually left, but three people were arrested for riot.

“I was really upset because people came down there disrespecting my sister…that was hard for me,” said Destiny Scott, the victim's sister.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West near the fairgrounds. Officials arrived to a chaotic scene and found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground, gravely injured.

Police learned a fight broke out shortly before the woman was hit by a car. According to police, the woman was in a car, got out, and was then struck by another car.

Destiny Scott said she panicked when she saw her sister lying in the road.

Advertisement

“I just heard them say someone got hit, and I got out and I just seen her underneath the car, and I ran,” she said. “I started praying, and I rocked her and held her tight.”

Officials said the driver who struck her felt unsafe because the crowd was banging on his car, so he drove off to meet police a few miles away.

Shortly thereafter, several shots rang out as officers were redirecting traffic off of Snelling Avenue at the intersection of Midway Parkway. Officers ran toward the area where shots were fired, and they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach/pelvic region.

Another 20-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, and an 18-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Officials are asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in this case. Police say two different guns were used in the shooting and the department's Gang Unit is investigating if the two incidents are related.

“The responsibility for this lies squarely in the lap of people who pulled the trigger," said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders. "It was brazen, lawless and showed no regard for human life."

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West near the fairgrounds. Officials arrived to a chaotic scene and found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground, gravely injured.

Police learned a fight broke out shortly before the woman was hit by a car. According to police, the woman was in a car, got out, and was then struck by another car. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped, but left the scene after bystanders began kicking and hitting his car. He drove a short distance away and called 911. The driver did not show any signs of impairment and is cooperating with police.

Shortly thereafter, several shots rang out as officers were redirecting traffic off of Snelling Avenue at the intersection of Midway Parkway. Officers ran toward the area where shots were fired, and they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach/pelvic region.

Another 20-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, and an 18-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

No arrests have been made. Officials are asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in this case. Police say two different guns were used in the shooting.

Police say it is not confirmed if the pedestrian crash and shootings are related, but they say it is a possibility.

"Everybody was put at risk," Linders said. "This was incredibly concerning...shockingly brazen...audacious isn't even a strong enough word. We're lucky that more people weren't injured or killed."