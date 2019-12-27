Man shot in leg near Chanhassen Cinema

article

The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg near the Chanhassen Cinema Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Jason Kamerud, at 10:31 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the 500 block of Market Street in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

When the deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. An ambulance took him to Hennepin County Medical Center. The injury is not believed to be serious.

Investigators learned the 20-year-old had met with several other males in the parking lot. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money. The 20-year-old tried to disarm the man, but was shot in the leg. The suspects left the area before the deputies arrived.

The case remains under investigation.