Man shot during alleged carjacking in Columbia Heights, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Columbia Heights
Authorities are investigating a carjacking and subsequent shooting in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was hospitalized following an alleged carjacking and shooting in Columbia Heights, Minnesota early Tuesday morning. 

At 1:12 a.m., officers with the Columbia Heights and Fridley police departments responded to the sounds of gunshots and a vehicle speeding away on the 4000 block of Washington Street Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. 

A short time later, officers located a man nearby who reported having been shot after the vehicle he was driving was stolen. 

Allina EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. 

No arrests have been made. 

The incident remains under investigation. 