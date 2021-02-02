Man shot during alleged carjacking in Columbia Heights, Minnesota

article

A man was hospitalized following an alleged carjacking and shooting in Columbia Heights, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

At 1:12 a.m., officers with the Columbia Heights and Fridley police departments responded to the sounds of gunshots and a vehicle speeding away on the 4000 block of Washington Street Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, officers located a man nearby who reported having been shot after the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Allina EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.