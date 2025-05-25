Man shot after fight at White Bear Lake bar

The Brief A man was shot in the leg after a fight at a White Bear Lake bar on White Bear Avenue. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers are still working to identify the suspect.



A fight at a bar in White Bear Lake ended with a man being shot over the weekend.

Shooting at White Bear Lake bar

What we know:

Police say they were called in the early morning hours of Saturday for the report of a fight at a bar on the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue, just north of 694.

As officers were responding, police learned shots had been fired. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

In a news release, police said there was no information available about the suspect i the shooting. But, officers say it's believed to be an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-429-8511.

Past trouble at the bar

The backstory:

Police did not specify the exact bar, but the only bar on the 3200 block appears to be Doc's Landing.

This isn't the first time there's been trouble at that establishment. Back in September 2023, two men were arrested after an argument turned into a shootout in the parking lot. As with the recent shooting, a man was shot in the leg during this incident. A criminal complaint filed in that shooting indicated it all started with a spilled drink.