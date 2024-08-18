Man seriously injured after car crash, shooting in St. Paul

article

A man was critically injured after a car crash and being shot in St. Paul Sunday morning.

What we know

According to St. Paul police, around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Arlington Avenue West to multiple reports of gunfire. At the scene, officers found a crashed car with evidence of a shooting and blood around it.

Shortly after the response, a man showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds, which were life-threatening, police said.

What we don't know

Police have not made any arrests in relation to the incident, and did not say what led up to the crash or how the man was shot.

The current condition of the injured man is unknown.