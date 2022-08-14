Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park

article

A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Officials call it a "critical by stable" injury.

Park officials say there is a potential suspect in custody.