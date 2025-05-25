Man sentenced for deadly 2024 shooting at homeless encampment

The Brief The convicted gunman in a deadly 2024 shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment was sentenced last week. He was sentenced to more than 32 years behind bars for the shooting. Police said the victim was chased down, attacked, and shot on a sidewalk along 3rd Avenue South, outside the encampment.



A man was sentenced to more than 32 years behind bars for a deadly shooting at a homeless encampment in 2024.

Ahmed Abdi sentenced

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Ahmed Ali Abdi, 38, was sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for the deadly shooting of Jabraun Hole.

Abdi was convicted on charges of murder and possession of a firearm at trial.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: "My thoughts are with Jabraun’s loved ones today. This was another instance of senseless gun violence that took a life. No sentence can bring Jabraun back, but Mr. Abdi is being held accountable for his actions."

Deadly encampment shooting

The backstory:

Abdi was arrested after police said he opened fire following a fight at a homeless encampment along 3rd Avenue South near East 33rd Street on August 19, 2024.

The criminal complaint described Hole being chased down and attacked by a group of three men. As Hole tried to escape, police said video showed Abdi raising the gun, shooting Hole, and then putting the gun back in his waistband and calmly walking away.

Abdi fled the scene but was arrested a few weeks later at the same encampment.