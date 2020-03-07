Man rescued after falling off cliffs near Mississippi River in St. Paul

article

One man was hospitalized after he reportedly fell off the cliffs near the Mississippi River early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at about 4 a.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 740 Mississippi Blvd for a man that had fallen off the cliff towards the river.

Officers searched the area and went down to the edge of the cliff where they could hear a man moaning and asking for help. The St. Paul Fire Department arrived and deployed equipment to reach the victim.

Eventually, Hennepin County and Ramsey County officials deployed their boats to retrieve the victim with a medic.