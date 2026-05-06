Man pleads guilty to murder after setting Minneapolis fire that killed former friend

The Brief A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a man who died in a Minneapolis fire. Andrew Nietz, 41, was initially charged with arson and murder for the death of 39-year-old Housten Housley. Court documents say Nietz fought with Housley, threatened to burn the house down and was found driving Housley's car.



A serial arsonist pleaded guilty to murder for setting a fire at a Minneapolis duplex that killed his former friend.

Andrew Nietz, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Housten Housley.

READ MORE: Minneapolis man ID'd after alleged arson, longtime friend charged with murder

Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal Minneapolis fire

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The criminal complaint states firefighters responded to a burning house in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast just before 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Crews then found Housley's body inside.

Investigators then learned from other residents in the house that Nietz had previously threatened Housley and had fought with him in the past, often having physical altercations when they drank.

Housley's mother also told police that she had rented a room to Nietz before evicting him for drug use. She added that Housley and Nietz had been childhood friends.

After the fire, Housley’s car was missing; but police later found Nietz driving it. Officers also noted he had scratches on his hand, arm, and face.

Nietz pleaded not guilty to arson but later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

What's next:

Nietz pleaded guilty on May 1 and is set to be sentenced the morning of May 11.

Past arson convictions

The backstory:

Court records show Nietz was previously convicted in 2012 and 2023 for setting fires at the Mall of America and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.