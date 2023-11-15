Man killed on sidewalk after exchange of gunfire in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigating a fatal shooting at Glenwood Ave and Newton Ave N in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Minneapolis following an exchange of gunfire with someone in a passing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded just after 3 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Newton Avenue North and found a 22-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the man until medical personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their initial investigation, police say it appears the man was walking on the sidewalk when he exchanged gunfire with at least one person in a passing vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and the cause of death.

The shooting remains under investigation.