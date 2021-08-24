Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight

By FOX 9 Staff
North End
A man was shot and killed in the city’s North End neighborhood late Monday night. No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of Albemarle Street around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid. St. Paul Fire medics were called and declared the man dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. Preliminary information indicates the suspect and the victim may have known each other. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 