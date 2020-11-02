Worker injured in accident at recycling center in St. Paul

Police are investigating after a worker was injured at a recycling center in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday morning.

According to police, at about 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at a recycling center on the 300 block of West Como Avenue.

Witnesses told police an employee was opening the back doors of a truck when another employee driving a front-end loader backed into him, pinning him between the front-end loader and the back of a truck.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor, but they are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.