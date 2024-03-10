Man injured after drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

article

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Queen Avenue North on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers gave the man medical care until he was taken to the hospital, law enforcement said.

Police say the man was standing outside when shots were fired from a car. A vehicle was also damaged by the gunfire.

Minneapolis police are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made.