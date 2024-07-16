Man freed after getting pinned between LRT train, platform in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis firefighters freed a man who became pinned between a light-rail train and a platform at the Franklin station.

Firefighters reported responding to the incident shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday.

According to firefighters, the victim's legs somehow became pinned between the platform and the train. Crews had to cut away from the metal platform to pull out the man. The circumstances that led to the man getting pinned were not clear.

Metro Transit officials say the man was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for minor injuries and has since been released.