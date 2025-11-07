Man found shot and killed inside car in Columbia Heights

The Brief Columbia Heights Police responded to a shooting on 38th Avenue Northeast. A man was found dead inside a vehicle. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Anoka County non-emergency dispatch.



Columbia Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Columbia Heights fatal shooting

What we know:

Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of 38th Avenue Northeast just after 6:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they found a man shot and killed inside a vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Anoka County non-emergency dispatch at 763-427-1212.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been taken into custody, and further details about the incident have not been released.

The man who was killed has not been identified.