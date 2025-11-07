Man found shot and killed inside car in Columbia Heights
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Columbia Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
Columbia Heights fatal shooting
What we know:
Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of 38th Avenue Northeast just after 6:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they found a man shot and killed inside a vehicle.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Anoka County non-emergency dispatch at 763-427-1212.
What we don't know:
No suspects have been taken into custody, and further details about the incident have not been released.
The man who was killed has not been identified.
The Source: A press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.