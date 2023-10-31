Man found fatally shot in idling vehicle: Minneapolis police

article

Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle late Monday night in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said just before 10:30 p.m., Fourth Precinct officers responded to a report of a vehicle parked on a residential block that had been idling for several hours.

When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity, described as a man in his 20s, along with the cause and nature of his death.

Law enforcement said the forensic division arrived at the scene and collected evidence, and homicide detectives started their investigation.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to CrimeStoppers here or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.