Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in northern Minnesota

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, at about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a home in Makinen, just southeast of Eveleth, Minn. There, officials found a man dead under suspicious circumstances.

He was identified as 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer of Makinen.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.