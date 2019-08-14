Man found dead on West River Parkway bike path identified

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The man whose body was found lying on the bike path along West River Parkway in Minneapolis late Monday night has been identified as 21-year-old Burka Osman Mohammed.

Officers on patrol near the 200 block of West River Parkway came across Mohammed's body around 11:50 p.m. and immediately called for paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined Mohammed died of multiple sharp force injuries. His death is considered a homicide.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Darcy Horn said the victim was not a random target.

The incident remains under investigation.