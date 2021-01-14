Man found dead in Minneapolis alley, homicide investigation underway

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the Folwell neighborhood.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporteded a shooting near the 3500 block of Girard Ave North around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in the alley of the 3400 block of Girard Avenue North with no pulse. Officers rendered aid to the victim and called for an ambulance.

The victim was prounounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.