Man found dead in ditch in Corcoran, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in Corcoran, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 7:30 a.m., officers received a report from a concerned citizen who saw a man down in a ditch at the intersection of County Road 116 and Larkin Road.

When they arrived, officials found a man dead in the ditch near a bicycle. Officials said they do not suspect foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.