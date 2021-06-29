Man found dead in car in Savage believed to be Keegan Oyugi, police say

article

A man found dead in a crashed vehicle along Highway 13 in Savage, Minn. is believed to be missing 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi, according to a family spokesperson and Minnetrista police.

Oyugi went missing on June 12 and was believed to be returning to his St. Bonifacius home from the Prior Lake-Savage area.

Keegan Oyugi has been reported missing. He was last seen wearing a similar outfit as in the left photo. (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

Around 10 a.m., the Minnetrista Public Safety Department received information about a vehicle matching the description of Oyugi's car - a red Mustang with a white stripe on the side. When investigators arrived at Highway 13 near Highway 101, they found a crashed vehicle with a deceased man in the driver's seat. The man matched Keegan's description and appeared to be wearing the same clothing when he went missing.

"As we await formal identification from the medical examiner’s office, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Oyugi family," read the release from Minnetrista police.

The 26-year-old played basketball for Crown College and was planning to play professionally in Kenya later this summer.

The case remains under investigation.