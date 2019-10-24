Man found dead, face down in northwest Minnesota lake

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it found a 69-year-old man dead in a lake in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said it first responded to a report of a male face down in Cable Lake just before 4:30 p.m. in the town of Mentor, Minn.

The man was identified as Steven Sveningson. He was pronounced dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts by first responders failed.

No criminal activity is suspected in the incident. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.