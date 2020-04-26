Man found dead after skid loader tips over in Champlin, Minn.

Champlin police say a man was found dead after an apparent accident while clearing brush on Saturday.

Officers were called just after 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of a Bobcat found overturned behind 11200 Aquila Avenue North.

At the scene, police found a skid loader had tipped over with a 43-year-old man inside.

Speaking with the 911 caller, the victim's sister, police learned the man had been clearing brush earlier in the afternoon. It's unclear when the equipment tipped over.

Investigators say it appears the equipment had tipped forward on an incline, pinning the operator. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a Facebook post, officers wrote: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the operator."