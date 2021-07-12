Man fatally struck by train while walking bike in Minnetonka

article

A man was killed after he was struck by a train while walking his bicycle along the railroad bridge Monday night in Minnetonka.

According to police, at about 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Big Willow Park in Minnetonka.

Authorities said a man was struck by a passing freight train as he walked his bike along a railroad bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.