Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally struck by train while walking bike in Minnetonka

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
train article

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a train Monday in Minnetonka.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed after he was struck by a train while walking his bicycle along the railroad bridge Monday night in Minnetonka. 

According to police, at about 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Big Willow Park in Minnetonka. 

Authorities said a man was struck by a passing freight train as he walked his bike along a railroad bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident is still under investigation.