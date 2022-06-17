Man fatally electrocuted while cutting down tree in Fridley

A worker removing a tree at a property in Fridley was fatally electrocuted on Thursday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the man, who hasn't been identified, was working for a private company to remove a tree at 8:24 p.m. on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast. He was in a lift when he "accidentally struck a nearby powerline with a chainsaw and was electrocuted," a news release said.

Crews on the scene lowered the lift and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, OSHA and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

No other details have been released.