Man falls off roof, dies trying to remove fallen tree in northern Minnesota

A man died Tuesday after he fell off a roof while trying to remove a downed tree in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:15 p.m., officials responded to report of a fall on Walsh Road in Eagles Nest Township.

Authorities learned a man was removing a downed tree for the property owner when he lost his footing and fell about 20 feet from the roof onto a propane tank. The man was unconscious and, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Hans Christopher Smith.

No foul play is suspected.