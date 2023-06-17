Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

A man fell to his death this week while touring the Grand Canyon and walking across its viewing platform.

The 33-year-old plummeted from the edge of the canyon's "Sky Walk" attraction — a walkway that extends out over the chasm and allows tourists to look down to its bottom.

The unidentified man fell over 4,000 ft, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

"About 9am Monday (6/5) morning, the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon," said the sheriff's office.

Officials launched a rescue effort , including helicopter support, but found the victim dead at the scene.

"Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased," the sheriff's office said. "He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation."

It is not immediately clear if the man's death was an accident or if he committed suicide.

An investigation into the tragic incident has been launched.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



