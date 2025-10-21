Man ends 100 mph chase by jumping into Mississippi River, climbing on barge: Charges

The Brief A Wisconsin man has been charged after he stole his girlfriend's car and led police on a 100 mph police chase. The man ended the pursuit after he jumped into the Mississippi River near La Crescent, Minn., and climbed onto a barge. Ultimately, the man was taken into custody by La Crosse, Wisconsin police.



A man has been charged after he stole his girlfriend's car in La Crescent, led police on a pursuit, then jumped into the Mississippi River and climbed onto a barge.

Wisconsin man charged with fleeing police, stealing car

What we know:

Chase Allen Cottrell, 24, has been charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

According to the charges, in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, a La Crescent police officer was contacted by a Houston County Sheriff's Deputy asking for help locating a maroon sedan that was stolen.

The deputy said that Cottrell was a suspect in an earlier assault involving his girlfriend, who is the owner of the maroon sedan, and while the deputy was talking to the girlfriend, Cottrell fled in her car, court documents said.

As the police officer and the deputy were speaking, they saw the sedan turn onto Highway 16 and drive past them.

The police officer then pursued Cottrell, who was allegedly driving over 100 mph, the charges state. Cottrell then crossed over from La Crescent to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where he stopped near the Mississippi River bank.

Cottrell then fled the car on foot, and jumped into the river. He then swam to and climbed up onto a barge in the river, court documents allege.

Cottrell was eventually taken into custody in Wisconsin.

Dig deeper:

Cottrell's girlfriend told police she found a glass pipe in her car that was allegedly Cottrell's and was used to smoke meth, the charges said. Also, both of her right-side tires were flat.

Cottrell was on supervised felony probation after convictions of battery and stealing a car in 2024.