Man drowns on Bone Lake in Wisconsin after shallow dive from pontoon boat

A man who dove off the back of a pontoon boat into two feet of water on Bone Lake near Luck, Wisconsin on Saturday never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was swimming with family members near Eagle Island when he dove off the back of a pontoon into the shallow water, struck the bottom and lost consciousness.

Family members were able to get the man out of the water and provide care, but her never regained consciousness. First responders transported the man to Amery Regional Medical Center, but "the victim’s injuries, along with the submersion were too great and he died," the sheriff said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.