Man dies in hospital after December shooting in Minneapolis

A 22-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in early December has died from his injuries, according to Minneapolis police.

The Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ezekiel Javon Paine, 22, of Minneapolis. The report states he died on Thursday from a gunshot wound to his head and neck sustained during a shooting on Dec. 7, 2023.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the incident happened just before midnight inside an apartment on the 2500 block of 16th Avenue South. The preliminary investigation suggests Paine and the suspect got into an altercation, which escalated to the shooting.

The following morning, police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to the crime. Police said the teenager remains in custody at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center as of Friday.

Authorities did not say whether any charges have been filed, but he was initially booked for first-degree assault.