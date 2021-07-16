Man dies from injuries after house fire in south Minneapolis

A 71-year-old man died of his injuries from a house fire in south Minneapolis last week, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The examiner's report identifies the man as Howard Leroy Anderson, Jr.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. on July 6 in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found Anderson inside the home on the first floor. Crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the medical examiner, Anderson died on July 10 due to complications from his injuries.

The Minneapolis police arson unit is investigating the case.