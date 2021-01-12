Man dies after vehicle goes through ice on Bemidji, Minnesota lake

A man is believed to have drowned after his vehicle went through the ice on a lake in Bemidji, Minnesota over the weekend.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 p.m. Sunday, deputies and the Bemidji Fire Department responded to Lake Irving after someone reported finding a set of tire tracks leading to a hole in an area known to have unstable ice.

Divers from the Lakes Area Dive Team arrived on scene and located a vehicle beneath the ice. Searchers did not recover the body of the occupant of the vehicle until 6:30 p.m. the following day.

The sheriff’s office will release the name of the victim after confirmation from the Midwest Medical Examiner.